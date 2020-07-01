Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Meghan McCain For Saying She Doesn’t Trust Anthony Fauci

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg discussed the novel coronavirus, protesters, and the public’s faith in health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday’s episode of The View, and things got heated.

As Raw Story reports, McCain revealed that she didn’t trust the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the country’s leading experts on immunology because he hasn’t condemned Black Lives Matter protesters or people marching in Pride parades.

“Republicans are the devil, Fox News is the devil, but protesters for Pride and protesters for Black Lives Matter, it’s fine, and the pandemic doesn’t exist,” McCain said.

While both Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar shook their heads to show that they didn’t disagree, Goldberg tried to interject and call out the show’s conservative host, but McCain kept talking.

Over the protests of her co-hosts, McCain continued to say that she is the only right-leaning person on the show and as such, she watches and reads conservative news outlets. She says that people like Tucker Carlson are saying the same thing, demonizing Republicans and exacerbating the divide between people on the left and the right.

But Goldberg stepped in to say that she didn’t think the coronavirus was a political issue.

“People who are conservative, people who are Republican, people who are Democrat, they’re all getting hit the same way,” she said. “It’s not about [whether] you’re right.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

She went on to push back on McCain’s claim that the other women on the show didn’t criticize people on the left for gathering in groups against the advice of health leaders in the U.S. She reminded McCain that they had criticized people who gathered on the beaches in Florida and those who marched without masks.

McCain interjected that she didn’t think Fauci was clear enough that protesters should wear masks and practice social distancing. Goldberg, visibly frustrated, once again tried to set McCain straight.

“No one has said that,” she said. “You wanna fight about it, we can fight about it.”

While McCain conceded that the hosts on the show appeared to be on the same page when it came to how people should behave during the pandemic, the rest of the people in the country weren’t.

“I do not think Americans are on the same page, and when someone like me is frustrated and when it feels like the people in place, and places of power like Dr. Fauci are not going on TV and screaming bloody murder about the dangers of this, and we’re seeing spikes everywhere, I understand why there’s frustration,” she said.

Goldberg pointed out that Fauci has been silent for weeks because the White House stopped holding daily coronavirus briefings and that the issue isn’t divided by political leanings.

In the past, McCain has been critical of the current administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Donald Trump’s response has been “dangerous.”