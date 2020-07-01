‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Shows Some Serious Skin In A Purple String Bikini

Kindly Myers reaffirmed her “professional smokeshow” status with a smoldering new Instagram post today that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

In the shot, Kindly stood with her backside to the camera underneath the shade of several tall trees. She struck a tree pose by bending one of her sculpted legs resting her foot on the opposite calf while grasping a thick stalk of bamboo with both hands. Her platinum tresses spilled over her back as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the camera while wearing an inviting look on her face.

The Playboy model showed some serious skin in the racy snap as she rocked a purple string bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece was from Michi Bikinis, and included a halter-style top that showcased the star’s toned arms, shoulders, and back. The number teased a glimpse of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline, while its iridescent triangle cups added a hint of sideboob to the scandalous view.

Kindly’s swimwear also included a pair of cheeky bottoms that treated her audience to a near-complete look at her round booty. The piece boasted a thin waistband that was knotted high up on the star’s hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat tummy. Its long strings grazed down the side of her leg, drawing attention to her sculpted thighs.

Kindly sported a full face of makeup in the photo as well to emphasize her striking features and natural beauty. The cosmetics look seemed to include a matte, light pink lipstick, blush, and a dusting of highlighter along her nose and cheekbones. She also appeared to have coated her long eyelashes in a thick layer of black mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

The bootylicious display certainly made an impression with Kindly’s fans, who have showered the steamy upload with more than 6,200 likes during its first two hours on her feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well with compliments for the social media sensation.

“Amazing. So gorgeous and hot,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kindly a “beautiful and sexy goddess.”

“Perfect body,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow, you’re so magnificent…A beauty like this is so extraordinary,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly’s Instagram page is full of eye-popping shots in which the model shows off her curvaceous figure in skimpy ensembles. She recently showed off her famous backside again in a pair of tattered Daisy Dukes while rocking a green bikini top. That post became another major hit with her 2 million-plus followers, earning over 15,000 likes and 338 comments to date.