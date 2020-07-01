Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Hasn’t Narrowed Down A Final Team But Wants To Sign Before The Season

Former Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney wants to sign with his new team before the start of the regular season. The problem is, he’s still not sure what team he’s going to sign with. The star defender reportedly talked to NFL insider Josina Anderson about where he was in the process on Tuesday. She posted on Twitter that he intends to sign with a team before the season starts, assuming the season kicks off when it’s supposed to begin. He also said he hasn’t narrowed down to a final team, or teams and is still open to all comers.

Clowney came into the offseason as one of the biggest names in free agency but the coronavirus has changed the way teams went about signing players. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported that the key reason teams have stayed away from his is because he suffered a core muscle injury that required surgery in 2019. The pandemic has made it difficult for franchises to get a look at injured players to make sure they are 100 percent healthy this offseason.

It’s the lack of ability to put a player through their paces that was said to be a key reason why almost no teams came calling for quarterback Cam Newton until the New England Patriots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Newton had just two potential suitors. The Patriots were the only team that offered him a contract and the Cleveland Browns were the only other team that even had conversations with his camp.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Smith believes Clowney still being on the free agent wire could also be that he’s asking for more than he’s worth. While he wants to sign with a team before the season, it’s not entirely clear how many teams have come calling for the defensive end. There are reports that the Cleveland Browns gave Clowney his best offer of the offseason but he has – so far – turned them down. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Browns aren’t taking no for an answer. She said on Tuesday the team has made several different offers for single year and multiple year contracts. It’s unclear if they are still in the running for his services.

The Dallas Cowboys were said to be a team the defender was leaning towards, but it’s unclear how much interest the front office has in him. The Tennessee Titans and the Seahawks are other teams that have been mentioned as having at least some interest in signing Clowney.