Andreane Chamberland Slays In A Red & White Maple Leaf Bikini With Matching Cowboy Hat

Andreane Chamberland represented her home country of Canada with her choice of wardrobe in her most recent Instagram photo on Wednesday morning. The model stunned in the ensemble as she celebrated Canada Day.

In the racy pic, Andreane looked smoking hot as she rocked a red and white jeweled bikini with a maple leaf print. The Canadian flag inspired top clung tightly to her chest and showcased her abundant cleavage and underboob. She wore a sheer white sweater over top that fell off her her shoulders and flaunted her toned arms.

She teamed the top with matching bikini bottoms that were mostly covered by a pair of unzipped white jeans. The garment clung tightly to her curvy hips and put her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the spotlight. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrists, a chain around her neck, and a red cowboy hat.

Andreane posed in a field for the photo. She tilted her head towards the ground and looked away from the camera as she pushed her hip out. She had one hand resting at her side and the other on her hat.

Although she covered the top of her head with the cowboy hat, her long, sandy blond locks cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Andreane’s 524,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 1,600 times within the first 24 minutes after it was uploaded. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“I love you,” one follower said.

“Beautiful cowgirl,” declared another.

“You’re incredibly beautiful and stunning,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow so hot,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks such as tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently thrilled her followers when she showed off her petite figure in a sporty white lingerie set. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 8,500 likes and more than 400 comments.