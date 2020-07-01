Phaedra Parks Addresses Potential ‘RHOA’ Return And Teases ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Appearance

Phaedra Parks is opening up about her reality television career.

Phaedra Parks claims that when it comes to a potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, the door is far from closed.

While appearing on a recent episode of PEOPLE Now, Phaedra opened up about the possibility of returning to the Bravo reality series before sharing what her fans and followers can expect to see from her during the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

“Well, keep hope alive,” Phaedra teased after being asked about her potential return to the show that made her famous.

Although Phaedra appears to be at least open to the idea of reprising her full-time position on the series, she said that she is currently focused on finding love, rather than fighting with a bunch of women.

“I’m in a different place right now, so that’s why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp, so you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting,” she explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta well know, Phaedra left her “housewife” position on the series after filming the series’ ninth season in 2017, which saw her apologizing to her former co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, for spreading nasty drug rumors about them.

While Phaedra said that she has no regrets about the on-screen drama she faced with her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates, her co-stars and viewers were stunned when it was revealed that she was the one who suggested Kandi and her husband had supposedly planned to drug Porsha so that they could take advantage of her sexually.

The reveal also led to a divide between Phaedra and Porsha, who had previously been friends.

As she moves forward from her Real Housewives of Atlanta exit, Phaedra, who had been featured in a full-time role on the show since its third season, will be appearing on Marriage Boot Camp‘s latest season with her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam, who she’s been dating since March 2019.

Phaedra Parks attends the Victor Glemaud presentation during NYFW: The Shows. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Although it doesn’t seem possible that Phaedra would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 13, which is expected to begin filming soon, it was reportedly weeks ago that her former co-star, Sheree Whitfield, could be brought back in replacement of Eva Marcille, who announced her departure from the show on Instagram after wrapping Season 12.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life that producers were considering bringing Sheree back for the new episodes in June.