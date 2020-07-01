‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Is Ready For ‘The Next Season Starting Anew’ As She Returns To California

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown shared an Instagram post on Tuesday that gave her fans a glimpse at where she is at emotionally these days. She is about to shift gears in her personal life and this lengthy caption revealed some vulnerable insights into where she has been and where she is headed.

Over the weekend, Hannah noted that she was getting ready to leave Alabama. She had joined her family back in early April and had waited out the coronavirus quarantine period with them. Her fans know that she has been through a lot of wild ups and downs over the past year since becoming The Bachelorette, and she touched on some of the challenges in her latest Instagram post.

The photo that Hannah shared showed her wearing a gorgeous floral gown. She tagged wedding dress designer Heidi Elnora in the post, and it seemed that this was her “Valerie Lynn” gown. Hannah was perched atop a large bale of hay, a white fence next to her, and an open green field in the background. She had her long, blond tresses pulled back away from her face and she smiled broadly as she looked off in the distance.

In her caption, Hannah wrote about how much she loved her people and home, explaining that this photo came close to capturing her feelings. She also wrote about how she knew that “home” was not a place as much as it was being with the right people.

Hannah also acknowledged that the past few months had been incredibly difficult, although did not mention specifics. At least in part, she likely was referencing some major backlash she received over an Instagram post where she used the “N-word” a while back.

The Bachelorette star said that she had been humbled and received grace, and she was confident that she could be more than where she had come from previously. She noted she was ready to start a new season in her life, and it was soon apparent where she had gone.

Fans wondered if Hannah was simply returning to the apartment in Los Angeles where she had been living prior to the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out, she is in California, but she isn’t in Los Angeles right now.

Instead, Hannah is with Heather Martin, a pal of hers from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. In her Instagram stories, Heather showed Hannah on her balcony overlooking the ocean. Heather lives near San Diego in the Carlsbad area, and it seems that this is where Hannah is landing for now.

Hannah hasn’t shared details about what comes next for her, but The Bachelorette fans will be anxious to learn more. Despite some rocky moments during the past year, she seems happy and excited about starting a new chapter in her life.