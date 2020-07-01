Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Strapless White Dress

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning snap in which she rocked a sexy strapless white dress that hugged her curves. She posed alongside her partner, Zane Houia, and made sure to tag him in the picture as well as tagging several of the brands and individuals behind her beauty look.

The duo posed in front of a dark wooden door with rectangular panels on it that allowed a bit of light to filter through. A chestnut hardwood floor underneath their feet and beige walls provided the perfect neutral backdrop for the smoking-hot snap.

Zane rocked a simple ensemble that consisted of a pair of dark skinny jeans and a white button-down shirt. He had on a pair of loafers to finish off the outfit, and glimpses of his various tattoos were visible, including the ink on his forearm and hand as well as the tattoos on his neck. He gazed down at Rosanna in the picture and looked captivated by her beauty.

Rosanna kept the color palette of her ensemble neutral as well, and opted for a white strapless dress with a figure-hugging fit. The dress was from the brand House of CB, who Rosanna made sure to tag in the picture.

The look had a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as her ample assets appeared to be moments from spilling out the top of the garment. The bodice had the outline of cups visible, adding a bit of a lingerie vibe to the look, and the fabric stretched over Rosanna’s body, clinging to every inch of her toned figure.

The white fabric hugged her hips and toned thighs, and ended just below her knees. The mix between the longer length of the look and the tight fit made for a seductive vibe.

Rosanna added a few accessories to finish off the outfit, including a structured white Prada purse that was hanging near her hip, and a pair of sky-high heels with clear tops that elongated her legs.

Rosanna’s blond locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and she flipped her hair as she gazed up at her partner with a soft smile on her face.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 14,000 likes as well as 116 comments within five hours. The picture was snapped in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

“The way he looks at you,” one fan commented, followed by a duo of heart emoji, loving the expression on Zane’s face.

“Stunning couple,” another follower added.

