Nadine Kerastas Accentuates Her Toned Body While Rocking A Stunning Lace Lingerie Set

Nadine Kerastas went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The stunning model flashed her curves while telling her fans in the caption of the post that she’s originally from Germany, and also asked them where they were from.

In the steamy snaps, Nadine looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a cream-colored lace lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight. It also featured a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong panties wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. The lingerie showcased her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in full view. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck, a pair of small earrings, and bracelets on her wrists.

In the first photo, Nadine stood on a balcony with her backside towards the camera. She leaned over the railing and stood on the tips of her toes while looking over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. The second shot featured her with her back to a wall and her legs apart while she stared into the camera.

Nadine wore her dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the post. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and bold pink eye shadow, as well as black eyeliner and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Nadine’s over 2 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 550 remarks.

“Queen,” one follower stated.

“Baby I love the way u stand on those tip toes,” another wrote.

“You’re my favorite and I love youuuuu,” a third comment read.

“Always awesome my love,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine recently delighted her fans when she posed in a gorgeous white lace lingerie piece. That post also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, the photo has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 930 comments.