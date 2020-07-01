Hilaria Baldwin Is Stunning In Romantic Wedding Snap With Husband Alec

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Hilaria Baldwin was stunning in a throwback wedding snap she shared to honor her eighth anniversary with husband Alec. The mother-of-four, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, shared the romantic photo taken just after the two were pronounced man and wife.

The couple, who are parents to Leonardo, Carmen, Romeo, and Rafael, likely did not think on that fateful day eight years ago they would be raising a brood of kids and that Alec would be on a career-high for his hosting duties on the reboot game show Match Game and for his lampooning of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

In the image, Alec held his stunning wife in his arms as he looked directly into her eyes. He wore a smart-looking dark blue Tom Ford tuxedo in the share. His hair was dark, cut close to his head, and brushed over to one side as they posed at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in the Nolita neighborhood of New York City.

Hilaria was absolutely breathtaking in a sleek-fitting silk magnolia Amsale Aberra trumpet-style gown with cap sleeves and a keyhole back neckline accented with crystal buttons, reported People Magazine of the big event. She also wore a traditional mantilla — a Spanish veil — as a nod to her heritage. The veil was longer than her gown, and as seen in the image, cascaded down onto the floor of the cathedral dramatically. Her hair was styled away from her face in a low chignon. On her ears were dramatic, pearl-drop earrings.

On her feet, Hilaria wore blush-colored, high-heeled shoes that had rhinestone accents. Hilaria carried a breathtaking bouquet of calla lilies tied with a blush-colored ribbon to match her shoes.

Speaking to People Magazine shortly after her wedding day, Hilaria revealed that her plan was to wear something simple for her nuptials. She stated she tried on three dresses: one was short, one was a big poofy thing, and the one she eventually wore.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Fans of the couple shared their wishes for the happiest of anniversaries in the comments section of the post.

“Love! I got married at the same church!” stated one follower.

“How beautiful, happy anniversary you two,” said a second Instagram follower of the health and wellness expert.

“Beautiful! Happy 8th Anniversary to you and Alec!” remarked a third fan.

“Happy, happy anniversary, you look absolutely gorgeous. I cannot imagine a more beautiful bride than you right here,” said a fourth follower.