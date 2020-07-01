Former Donald Trump Supporters Explain Why They Will Not Vote For The President In November

A group of voters who supported Donald Trump in 2016 have since decided not to vote for him in 2020, and have explained their decisions to The New York Times.

Trump won the 2016 election with 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227, despite losing the popular vote by about 2 percentage points, as The New York Times reported at the time. Now, however, Trump’s presumptive opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has a commanding lead in the polls, indicating that at least some Americans who supported Trump in 2020 have changed their minds.

Here are some of their stories.

Judith Goines, 53, of North Carolina, said that she supported Trump in 2016, and describes herself as a staunch Republican. She says she supported Trump specifically because he’s not a politician. However, now she sees him as an “appalling human being,” and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and his propensity for saying exactly what’s on his mind, have turned her off.

“With the coronavirus and the social unrest we’re dealing with, that’s where you need a politician, somebody with a little bit more couth. I’m ashamed to say that I’ve voted for him,” she said.

John Crilly, 55, of Pennsylvania, also points to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths,” he said. “He refused to realize, ‘Oh my god, there’s a virus coming our way. Shouldn’t we do something, guys?’ COVID was the turning point,” he said.

Crilly, however, is not willing to hitch his wagon to Joe Biden, whom he says it too old. He’ll likely vote for a write-in candidate.

Ariel Oakley, 29, of Michigan, also says Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic changed her mind. Unlike Crilly, however, she plans to vote for Biden.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

“I have family who have unfortunately passed away from [COVID-19],” she said.

Kelvin Pittman II, 34, of Florida, points not to the coronavirus, but to the national unrest that has happened in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and Trump’s response. Pittman, who is Black, says he supported Trump in 2016 because of his business acumen. But now, he says, he can’t get behind Trump.

“It was kind of the last straw. It was like, this dude is just in it for himself,” he said.

Whether or not Republicans jumping ship from Trump will make a difference in the 2020 election remains to be seen. Indeed, Trump’s base is known for its fervent and unwavering support of the 45th president.

However, Trump has made little to no effort to appeal to voters outside of his base. As such, any amount of defectors, particularly in swing states, could spell doom for his re-election chances, notes the Times.