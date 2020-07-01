Gwen Singer Shows Some Skin While Wearing A Skintight Tube Top & Skimpy White Panties

Gwen Singer returned to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a steamy new update with her loyal fans. The model showed off some serious skin while revealing that the first day of the month was a great time for a new beginning.

In the sexy snaps, Gwen looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skintight brown tube top. The garment left little to the imagination as it wrapped snugly around her ample bust and showcased her cleavage and underboob, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy white panties. The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Gwen stood in front of a window with one arm raised above her head and her hand in her hair while she pushed her hip out. The second pic featured her with her back arched and both hands above her head as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Gwen wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 5,100 times within the first 27 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“Hottie,” one follower wrote.

“Baddest,” another stated.

“Stunner,” a third social media user gushed.

“Just when I think you couldn’t get any more stunning,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sexy yellow bikini with daring cutouts as she posed alongside a friend. To date, that snap has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 290 comments.