Vicky Pattison Rocks Denim Jacket & Crocodile Pattern Heels For Latest Outfit Post

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The 32-year-old stunned in a white denim jacket with the sleeves rolled up. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted loose-fitted navy pants and opted for no visible jewelry. To complete the outfit, Pattison wore cream-colored heels that featured a crocodile pattern. The stilettos were strapped around her ankles and displayed her toes. Pattison accessorized with a small circular handbag of the same color and print while rocking acrylic nails. She styled her dark hair up in a bun but left the front to frame out her face. For her makeup application, Pattison appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner posted five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pattison was captured sitting down on a small black chair. The 32-year-old rested both her elbows on her thighs and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. She showed off her pearly whites and was caught glowing.

In the next slide, Pattison was snapped in the same location. She raised one hand to her face and looked down to her left. Pattison displayed a hint of her side profile and continued to smile.

In the fourth frame, Pattison showed off the detailing of her heels and bag with a close-up shot. In the fifth and final pic, the TV personality was captured side-on while sitting up straight.

For her caption, she explained the personalized handbag was from LRM.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 4,300 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“You are very beautiful,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a cute bag!!” another devotee shared.

“How gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“Stunning, I love it. This outfit really suits you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a sleeveless black denim jumpsuit. Pattison wrapped the belt attached to the jumpsuit around her waist and paired the ensemble with leopard-print heels. She sported her straight brunette hair in a bob and kept her nails short with no polish. Pattison went simplistic and accessorized with a couple of necklaces and no other visible jewelry. She applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.