‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Seemingly Taunts Denise Richards With Rome Photos After Brandi Glanville’s Kiss Pic

Lisa Rinna is ready for the Rome drama to be seen by viewers.

Lisa Rinna appears to be taunting her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards, on Instagram after their co-star, Brandi Glanville, shared a photo of herself and Denise sharing a kiss on Twitter days ago.

According to a June 30 report from Hollywood Life, Lisa seemed to be poking at Denise when she shared a couple of images of the cast together in Rome, Italy, where the drama between Denise and Brandi, who were rumored to have hooked up with one another prior to the start of production in 2019, is believed to have first erupted.

On Tuesday, after Lisa posted a series of images, which included Denise, to her fans and followers, the outlet reminded readers that Rome is where the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast allegedly confronted Denise about the rumors claiming she and Brandi had hooked up.

Although Denise has denied that she and Brandi were involved in a romance, Hollywood Life took Lisa’s posts about Rome to be either an alert or a warning to her co-star in regard to the drama that is to come on the upcoming episodes of Season 10.

The outlet then backed their suspicions by pointing out that the timing of Lisa’s post didn’t make much sense. After all, there isn’t a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1o until next week and typically, the cast members of Bravo’s shows share throwback photos on the day of or the day prior to the episode being aired, not over a week beforehand.

It was also mentioned that Lisa’s posts came just one day after Brandi confirmed that the woman she was seen kissing in her Twitter photo was, in fact, Denise, and not a look-a-like.

According to Hollywood Life, Erika Jayne opened up about the Rome drama during an interview in April.

“There’s a long build up to what happens in Rome with the revelation of Brandi and Denise and the reason that the women are told this is because it wasn’t just something that happened between Brandi and Denise,” Erika teased at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi revealed during a recent appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast that Denise didn’t only have drama with her during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. Instead, she claimed, via Reality Blurb, Denise had issues with several of the women of the show.

“They have their own issues with Denise way before I did anything that I did,” Brandi noted.