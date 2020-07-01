Laurence Bédard Brings The Heat In A Strappy Black Bikini On Instagram

Laurence Bédard heated things up on her Instagram page this morning with a hot new photo that has proved hard to be ignored.

The Quebec native look smoking hot as she rocked a minuscule black bikini from Fashion Nova that showcased her toned and tatted figure. She sported a scanty, halter top with a plunging scoop neckline that exposed plenty of her ample cleavage. A revealing cut-out design fell over the lower part of her voluptuous chest and rib cage, adding a teasing glimpse of underboob to the scandalous display as well. The number also featured floss-like straps that highlighted her toned shoulders, while its thin band wrapped tightly around the middle of her torso to accentuate her slender frame.

Laurence also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment boasted a ruched panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half and a daringly high-cut that allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to draw attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Laurence added a dainty pendant necklace to her look for a bit of bling, as well as a touch of makeup to accent her striking features. The cosmetics application seemingly included alight dusting of blush along her cheeks, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

The French-Canadian model ventured outside to show off her barely-there swimwear look. She sat in a bright blue patio chair and ran her fingers through her short, auburn tresses as she flashed the camera a huge smile. A small frog statue sat on the wooden floor behind her, seemingly gazing at the model in awe of her beauty.

In the caption of the upload, Laurence joked that her look left her amphibious friend “tongue-tied.” Her followers, however, hardly seemed at a loss for words, as the comments section has been flooded with hundreds of compliments for the star.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Laurence was “the perfect woman.”

“You have the most beautiful smile and very pretty eyes,” a third admirer gushed.

“Gorgeous goddess,” quipped a fourth follower.

The upload has also been awarded over 43,000 likes within just two hours of going live.

Laurence seems to impress her fans no matter what she is wearing. She recently sent pulses racing again in a strapless tie-dye romper that hugged her dangerous curves in all of the right ways. That look appeared to have been another hit, as it has racked up more than 71,000 likes and 628 comments to date.