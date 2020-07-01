Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Open Up About Their Relationship

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick admitted that many of their arguments are about their dogs.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick are opening up about their relationship, including the less than pleasant aspects of it. The pair sat down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin recently for an episode of the podcast Whine Down and discussed what they feel are the biggest problems within their relationship and what they argue about the most, according to E! News.

The pair admitted that some of their biggest arguments involve their dogs. Bristowe and Tartick live together and have two golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot. Britstowe explained that she and Tartick often have different opinions regarding what is best for their pets.

“I like things a certain way and I feel like, even with dogs, I have this motherly instinct and I feel like sometimes Jason can’t do things right, where I’m like, ‘How do you not know to do that?'” she explained.

Bristowe’s concern is that their different preferences could potentially be a problem down the line if they choose to get married and have children. She emphasized that if this is the path they choose to take in life, she will need to be careful about not being to hard on Tartick, even if she is worried he will do something wrong.

Tartick chimed in with his thoughts on the matter. He did not hold back when explaining that he struggles to convince Bristowe to listen to him when he has a different opinion on something than her.

“Kaitlyn’s like instinct, I’m by the book. You can’t say something and then do the other. And also, you can’t just come up with these hypotheses of what makes sense to you when, literally, you can do research that everything in the world tells you that’s not the truth,” he said.

They went on to explain their two very different mindsets in life. Bristowe is more emotional while Tartick is more logical and rarely becomes emotional at all. Tartick also admitted that they are both somewhat stubborn regarding certain topics and have had to learn how to compromise in order to keep their relationship afloat.

Even though the pair may have their differences and fight sometimes, they are still confident about spending the rest of their lives together. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tartick has hinted that a proposal is in the works, thus sending the message that the pair may be engaged sooner than later. He did express that he knows the bar is set high in terms of how he proposes.