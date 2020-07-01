WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reveals If He Blames John Cena For Never Winning Main Title

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, by way of 411 Mania, Mark Henry revealed that he doesn’t blame John Cena for never becoming WWE Champion. According to the Hall of Famer, his infamous retirement promo which led to the title match against Cena was genuine, and he blames no one for never carrying the championship.

“That wasn’t Cena’s fault, that wasn’t WWE’s fault. If anybody should be mad, it should be me, because I’m the one who said, look, man, I want to go home. I love to stay here and play with the boys and get out there and make some more money and all that stuff, but the most important thing to me was going home and doing what I’m doing. This is God’s work as well as what’s expected out of a man.”

The match between Cena and Henry happened at Money in the Bank 2013. On an episode of Monday Night Raw prior to the event, Henry cut an emotional promo announcing his retirement from the squared circle. This led to him calling out John Cena and asking to touch the WWE Championship, but it was only a ruse for Henry to attack the superstar to set up a title match.

Henry’s fake retirement promo received a lot of critical acclaim from fans and wrestling pundits. Many fans wanted him to win the match, even though he was supposed to be the heel in the rivalry with Cena. Henry was a veteran superstar who many felt hadn’t received his proper due at the time, even though he did have a lengthy reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between 2011 and 2012.

While Henry continued to wrestle until 2017, he never received more opportunities in the main event scene. He has since transitioned into a backstage role and frequently appears on Busted Open Radio, where he shares his observations about the current WWE product.

During the interview, Henry also discussed his favorite gimmick from his career. According to the Hall of Fame, the “Sexual Chocolate” character was the highlight of his career. That character was also in a storyline relationship with Mae Young and led to her giving birth to a hand on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Henry told Van Vliet that the hand storyline never made sense to him, and he and Vince McMahon still laugh about it to this day. Henry also revealed that wrestling doesn’t always have to make sense, and McMahon has never explained the reason for the storyline to him.