‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Jake Wait For DNA Test Results, Claire & Ciara Bond

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 reveal that drama will continue to be high in Salem during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) keep hope alive that Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) is, in fact, her presumed dead husband Stefan DiMera.

Gabi recently sent DNA samples from both Stefan and Jake to the lab and now she and Jake will eagerly await the results. If Jake does turn out to be Stefan it will be very interesting to see how he reacts to the news, and if he can get the memories from his former life in Salem to return to him.

However, Jake may not want to live as Stefan. He may decide that he will continue to be the man he is now, and that could include ditching Gabi for good and moving on with his current girlfriend, Gwen.

Meanwhile, Gabi will be completely heartbroken if the DNA test proves that Jake is simply Stefan’s doppelganger, and now the love of her life. If she gets bad news she could spiral out of control again and create even more chaos in Salem.

Elsewhere, at Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant’s (Lamon Archey) wedding there will be a shocking disturbance. Fan favorite villain, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), will show up out of the blue to crash the nuptials.

Vivian will likely reveal why she’s returned to Salem, and it likely has to do with the fact that Lani is the person that shot and killed her son, Stefan. However, what Vivian doesn’t know is that Jake is running around town looking exactly like her late son.

Viv will reportedly get out of control and turn the wedding into a possible dangerous situation, which police officers, Eli and Lani, would have to diffuse.

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will continue to make her big wedding plans and she’ll have her newly appointed maid of honor Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) with her every step of the way.

The two women have a very rocky history. Ciara is Claire’s aunt, but they were also best friends growing up. Sadly, the older they got the more jealousy got in the way of their relationship, until Claire had a mental breakdown and tried to kill Ciara.

Claire went to a facility where she received treatment for two years and was recently released. She and Ciara are now trying to rebuild their friendship.