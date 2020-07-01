Jessica Simpson Shares A Sweet Post For Her Son Ace’s Birthday

Blond bombshell Jessica Simpson surprised her 5.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sweet snap in honor of her son Ace’s seventh birthday. Jessica didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the picture was taken, but she appeared to be in a house with all of Ace’s festivities set up around them.

Several balloons were floating in the back, including a large silver metallic balloon shaped like the number seven, and there was a stunning cake on the table beside the two of them. The cake had a baseball theme, and three tiers of colorful layers.

Ace was in the middle of it all, wearing a pair of white shorts and a black t-shirt, as well as black-and-white sneakers as he perched on a brushed velvet chair. Jessica was likewise in a casual ensemble, and she had on what appeared to be a pair of sweatpants paired with a gray t-shirt that had a few embellishments along the sleeves and the hem.

Jessica’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and her silky tresses tumbled down her shoulders in soft waves. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace. She enveloped her son in a hug as the two of them both looked at the camera to document the sweet mother-son moment.

Jessica’s beauty look was simple, with what appeared to be just a hint of makeup to accentuate her naturally gorgeous features.

Jessica paired the sweet picture with a long caption that shared her thoughts about her son and some of his positive attributes as well as all that he means to her. Her followers absolutely loved the birthday post, and it racked up over 177,400 likes within 13 hours, including a like from Katherine Schwarzenegger. The post also received 1,642 comments from Jessica’s eager followers, many of whom took the opportunity to wish Ace a happy birthday as well.

“Oh Jessica, that sweet face. He is a copy and paste of you. Handsome boy! Happy Birthday Ace!” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Ace! I finished your book Jess. You’ve been the inspiration in my life,” another follower added, mentioning Jessica’s recently released memoir, Open Book.

“He’s got a gorgeous mama,” another fan commented.

“What a lovely post. Beautiful and made my day. Happy Birthday,” a fourth fan remarked.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessica showcased her incredible body with a sexy snap in which she rocked a cow-printed bikini, cowboy hat, and a sheer black lacy cover-up for a sexy beach snap. Jessica will be turning 40 shortly, and she opted to share the photo as a celebration of the final few days in her 30s, as she mentioned in the caption.