Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy snapshot of herself bikini-clad on Tuesday, June 30. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 7.5 million followers, and it instantly became a smash.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her popular fitness regimen, radiated as she was photographed at the beach, with palm trees and sand filling up the background behind her. Katya took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her left side. The beauty further emitted sexy vibes as she propped her booty out, pouted, and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Katya’s long brunette hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot — adding a touch of sparkle to her beachside look. The application seemingly included blush, eye shadow, eyeliner, highlighter, bronzer, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, blush, and a pink lipstick.

Despite her beauty, though, it was the model’s killer curves that stood out most, as she flaunted them with a very revealing bathing suit.

Katya rocked a cream-colored bikini bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. Though it was hard to see, the bra also appeared to expose a bit of cleavage in the front.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also provided just little coverage. As the briefs were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut, they particularly displayed nearly all of Katya’s derrière and her hips. Further on display was the model’s slim core.

Katya did not provide a geotag for the post, opting to leave her location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that new swimsuits were available on Kiss My Peach Swimwear’s website.

The sizzling snapshot was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 127,000 likes since going live late Tuesday night. Additionally, more than 940 users took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, good looks, and swimsuit.

“This color on you, wow,” one user commented.

“Absolutely stunning,” a second admirer added.

“Beautiful queen,” another fan proclaimed.

Katya has shared a number of sexy posts of herself on social media these past few days. Just yesterday, she shared an image in seemingly the same bikini, that showcased her bodacious derriere while she held up a pineapple, per The Inquisitr.