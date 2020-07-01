Jinger Duggar Flaunts Baby Bump In Striped Mini Dress During Coffee Shop Trip With Daughter

Jinger revealed what Felicity gets to drink when they go out for coffee.

Jinger Duggar showed off a sporty and stylish maternity look during a trip to a coffee shop with her 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. The pregnant podcast host also revealed that the tot is developing an appreciation for cafes, even though she doesn’t yet possess her mother’s fondness for java.

On Wednesday, Jinger took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and Felicity with her 1.3 million followers. In the snapshot, Jinger wore a white mini dress with a dark blue striped pattern. The garment appeared to be constructed out of stretchy fabric. However, while her growing baby bump was visible, the dress wasn’t skintight. The hemline hit high on the thigh, which showcased the Counting On star’s athletic legs. An outfit that exposed so much skin was an unusual sartorial choice for a Duggar daughter.

Jinger rocked a short denim jacket over her mini dress. It featured chest pockets and a button front, which she wore completely undone. She added a sporty touch to her ensemble by rocking a matching denim baseball cap on her head. She wore her curly blond hair in a ponytail that she had pulled through the hole above the hat’s back closure. Jinger’s casual footwear was a pair of white low-top athletic shoes.

Jinger was holding a to-g0 cup of coffee in one hand and smiling down at Felicity. The little girl wore a dark blue dress with long sleeves, a lighter blue knitted beanie, and a pair of pink sandals. She was holding a cup of her own, but her eyes seemed trained on her mother’s drink.

It looked like Jinger’s photo was taken outside a shopping plaza. The Los Angeles-based mom revealed that Felicity has learned to ask for “CC’s coffee” when they make a java run, but what the little girl actually gets is just steamed milk in a coffee cup.

Jinger’s mother-and-daughter moment that was captured on film was a big hit with her Instagram followers. Over the span of two hours, her picture racked up more than 51,000 likes and 300 comments.

“Love her little hat! She’s such a doll!” wrote Jinger’s older sister, Jill, in the comments section of her post.

“Can’t handle the cuteness of this picture,” read another response to her photo.

“Love your outfit. Casual chic,” remarked a third commenter.

“Kids pick up on everything we do. She’s a mini of you!” gushed yet another fan.

Since announcing that she was pregnant, Jinger has only shared a few photos of her stylish maternity wear. One popular look was a patterned green dress.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have revealed that they’re expecting another little girl, and Jinger’s due date is sometime in November.