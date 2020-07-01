Fans Delighted By Chrissy Teigen’s Latest Adorable Upload Of Son Miles

Fans of model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen were delighted by her latest adorable upload of son Miles. In the image, taken in what appeared to be the couple’s home, Miles was seen lying on a stunning gray rug. He appears to be the spitting image of Chrissy’s husband John Legend, and her followers couldn’t wait to let her know what they really thought of the sweet pic.

Famous friends were the first to comment including comedienne and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell, personality Paris Hilton, Family Matters actor Jaleel White, and model Daniela Pestova.

Fans of the model loved the image 710,116 times and added comments that ranged from showing love for Chrissy’s home decor to their thoughts about why Miles’ older sister Luna was not included in the sweet snap.

“You have the cutest babies I’ve ever seen, where is Luna?” remarked one Instagram follower.

“How do the two of them get cuter by the day?! Want to squeeze his Cheeks… Respectfully and gently of course,” said a second fan.

“And I am sure he is glued to you,” noted a third follower of the way young boys typically gravitate towards their mothers.

“So cute and handsome, he looks like John OMG,” said a fourth fan.

Miles lay on his stomach in the image atop a rug that appeared to be placed on a dark wooden floor. The little boy posed in front of a roaring fireplace that was a focal point in the room. The fireplace appeared to be made of gray marble. Next to the fireplace stood a rose gold planter which held a lush, green plant.

The gorgeous toddler wore a gray, long-sleeved shirt in the share. Chrissy paired that with long orange pants. Miles’ chin was in his hands as he looked towards the camera. His hair was curly and cut close to his head. Miles appears to look more like his handsome father, John Legend every day.

Chrissy stated in the caption that she would post more photos of her older daughter Luna, but she didn’t love taking pics as much as “the bear,” Chrissy’s nickname for her youngest child. She also called him her “love bug” in an Instagram share on May 16 that honored the little boy on his second birthday. In that post — which you can see here — Chrissy shared with her followers’ other things about her son, including his love for the Disney/Pixar film Cars. He also loves Elmo, watching movies, and songs from the film Frozen 2, while his favorite children’s book is Chicka Chicka Boom Boom!