Amanda Holden Wows In Low-Cut Polka Dot Dress At Heart Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden was snapped in an eye-catching outfit on Wednesday morning. The TV personality has continued working during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom. Holden is no stranger to making an impact with her choice of fashion and didn’t disappoint with the most recent ensemble she was spotted in.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a cream polka dot dress that featured long sleeves. The garment was fairly low-cut and helped display her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace. She paired the ensemble with black heels that showed off her toes and red nail polish. Holden opted for small dangling earrings, a ring, a watch, and stylish cat-eye sunglasses. She wrapped a scarlet handbag around her body and styled her wavy shoulder-length hair down. For her makeup application, Holden appeared to have applied lipstick and mascara.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old was photographed by the paparazzi leaving her work location in London. Holden didn’t seem to mind being captured by the paps as she flashed a smile and looked happy while walking out of the building.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the TV personality walked out alone with no one surrounding her as the U.K. is currently on lockdown.

On Instagram, Holden posted a boomerang of herself inside the Heart Studios without her sunglasses on in front of a plain red wall. The radio host strutted toward the camera with one hand on her hip and oozed confidence.

For her caption, she credited Silk Fred for the dress.

In the span of five hours, her boomerang racked up more than 6,100 likes, 100 comments, and over 32,000 views, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Gorgeous dress! It suits you,” one user wrote.

“You always amaze me with your looks! It’s very elegant yet casual and comfortable!” another devotee shared.

“You look amazing in that dress,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I love the dress. And you are beautiful. As usual? No. Every day you get much more beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Holden. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she nailed a secretary look on Tuesday. Holden posed in a cream polo top with short sleeves paired with a matching skirt. She completed the outfit with nude-colored heels and black glasses. Holden kept her nails short with a coat of red polish and accessorized with a bracelet.