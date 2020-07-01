Marli Alexa Looks Smoking Hot In A Strappy Orange Bikini

Marli Alexa gave her 523,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, July 1, when she shared a titillating new update. The 23-year-old model looked stunning in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredibly toned physique.

In the latest share, Marli was seen lounging by the pool in her scanty outfit. She faced a mirror and kneeled on the ground. For her sultry pose, she slightly angled her body sideways and positioned her phone in front of her face. She glanced at her iPhone’s screen as she took the selfie.

Marli sported an orange two-piece swimsuit that looked stunning on her body. The top featured teeny tiny, fully-lined cups that hardly held her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline exposed a nice view of her decolletage, but her cleavage looked prominent from the swimwear’s snug fit. The tiny strings that secured the piece in place were crisscrossed over her chest then around her neck. The other set of straps were tied around her back.

The model paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips. It displayed an ample amount of skin around her midsection, highlighting her hourglass frame. Some viewers went crazy over her flat tummy, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The color of the two-piece beautifully complemented her flawless fair skin.

Marli wore her platinum blond hair in a center part and styled in mermaid curls. She sported a full face of makeup with an application that appeared to include a light foundation, darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, and thick black mascara. She seemed to have added a hint of blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She chose to go jewelry-free to let fans focus more on her bathing suit and killer figure.

Marli wrote a short caption, which was purely unrelated to her post. Many of her followers were far from shy about showing some love for the model’s sizzling snapshot. The Instagram upload has earned over 19,000 likes and upwards of 270 comments — and those numbers continue to grow. Avid admirers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Marli’s latest jaw-dropping display, while others chimed in using various emoji.

“You are drop-dead gorgeous! The color looks great on you,” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so beautiful and so hot in that bikini. Thanks for sharing this amazing picture. It made my day,” another admirer wrote.

“Incredible curves!!! You make me crazy with your beauty,” a third Instagram user added.