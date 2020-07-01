Ashley Graham Flashes Her Voluptuous Legs In A Navy Trenchcoat

Model Ashley Graham thrilled her 11 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, in which she rocked a stunning navy blue trenchcoat from the brand Marina Rinaldi. Ashley made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag that indicated where the shot was taken, but she was out in nature. She was perched near the edge of what looked like a patio area with a breathtaking view of trees in the distance. The sky above was blue with fluffy white clouds, and the sun was shining brightly.

Ashley’s navy trenchcoat looked effortlessly chic, and had some unique details. Ashley didn’t reveal what she was wearing underneath the coat, and the lapels provided a neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. Ashley drew a bit more attention to her chest by adding a delicate gold necklace for a bit of sparkle.

The trenchcoat had some red fabric in the lining, and also had a red belt that cinched in Ashley’s waist and emphasized her hourglass figure. There was also a brighter blue horizontal stripe along the hem of the trenchcoat for an added burst of color.

While not much of Ashley’s upper body was on display, she flashed a serious amount of leg in the look. Ashley posed with one leg extended out of frame, and the other at nearly a 90 degree angle. The position showed off all of her shapely calf, as well as a generous portion of her curvaceous thigh. She was barefoot in the shot, which she referenced in the caption of the post, and was balancing on the ball of her foot.

Her brunette locks were styled with a side part, and tumbled down her shoulder in effortless waves. Her beauty look was simple, with what appeared to be a slightly frosted pink shade on her plump lips and not much else. Ashley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post received over 304,000 likes within 21 hours, including a like from singer and actress Mandy Moore. It also received 1,017 comments from her fans.

“Shoes are overrated… you, however, are not. ALWAYS STUNNING,” one fan commented.

“Looking healthy and beautiful Ashley!” another follower remarked.

“You are such a beauty,” a third fan added.

“Just gorgeous,” another wrote.

A few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley took to her Instagram page to share a crazy accident with her followers. She started the video with a hand covering up her mouth, and eventually lowered it to show her teeth, explaining that she had broken her tooth on a frozen oatmeal cookie.