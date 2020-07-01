Alexa Collins Looks Flawless By The Pool In A Strappy, Semi-Sheer Bikini

Another day, another smoking hot bikini look from Alexa Collins.

The Florida-native took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to show off her latest swim attire in a tantalizing new set of photos that have quickly become a smash hit among her 992,000-plus followers. The upload included a total of three snaps taken at a luxurious pool that was surrounded by vibrant green palm trees, giving the space a tropical vibe.

Alexa leaned up against the side of a small concrete wall in the middle of the checkered pool deck as she worked the camera. She posed with one of her long legs stretched out in front of her and wore a fierce look on her face as she gazed back at the lens with an intense stare.

The blond bombshell looked like a total hottie as she showcased her flawless figure in a white bikini that popped against her deep, allover tan. The two-piece included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline and semi-sheer, zebra-print cups that flaunted an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Two thin straps were connected to the middle of the number’s thin band and wrapped tightly around her rib cage, highlighting her flat midsection and slender frame.

Alexa’s bikini bottoms were made of the same mesh material and boasted a low-rise design that showed off her taut tummy and abs. It had a unique, double-strap waistband with gold ring accents to highlight the star’s curvy hips and toned thighs, both of which were left completely exposed. She wore a pair of trendy platform espadrille sandals to accentuate her sculpted legs and finished out the look with a touch of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa noted that her sexy two-piece was from Lady Lux Swimwear, and offered her followers a special discount of 25 percent off with the use of her personalized code. The offer was certainly enticing, but it was the model herself that truly seemed to captivate her fans, who have showered the upload with nearly 6,000 likes and 145 comments within its first hour of going live.

“You make that swimwear look soo sexy,” one person wrote.

“Stunning as always,” quipped another admirer.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” a third follower remarked.

“You have the perfect body,” added a fourth fan.

Alexa has been filling her Instagram page with a number of hot swimwear looks this week. On Monday, the star showcased her phenomenal figure in a bold red bikini that was perfect for the upcoming 4th of July holiday