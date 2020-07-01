Hanna Oberg Shows Off Chiseled Abdomen For New Core Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted a new gym workout to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30, that featured exercises to train the core muscles.

For the workout, Hanna chose a sleeveless t-shirt and tight-fitting booty shorts. The white t-shirt left her sculpted arms exposed, showing off a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. The shirt was rolled up and knotted at the top of the rib cage, putting the fitness trainer’s chiseled midsection on display. The shorts included a thick waistband that rose to Hanna’s belly button while the spandex material contoured to the sculpted curves of her hips, backside, and upper thighs. The shorts ended at the top of the model’s thighs, leaving much of her toned legs exposed.

The trainer chose a pair of white Nike sneakers for footwear, while a pair of white socks extended past her ankles. Hanna wore her brown waves pulled back into a high ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face during her workout. She also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the look.

The ab workout took place at the gym and consisted of four different exercises. Hanna performed the workout on a black exercise mat and used a plate weight for a couple of the moves. Before beginning the exercises, the model showed off her fitness-honed abs, lifting up her shirt and flexing her muscles.

Hanna began the workout with weighted crunches, using the plate weight for added resistance. She placed the weight on her shins and held her knees up in the air as she performed a set of crunches. The second exercise was the sit-up variation. Hanna sat with her body positioned in a “V” shape and left one leg extended out in front while bringing the opposite leg in towards her chest, alternating sides.

In the third video, Hanna demonstrated the Russian twist variation, which required the use of the plate weight. The final exercise in the circuit was L sit ups, which are also known as L shape rolls.

The model told her followers that she was shocked when she saw her abs popping out the other day in the gym given that she had a baby just 4.5 months ago. Hanna expressed how happy she was to be able to see her abs again and encouraged her followers to let her know what they thought of the ab workout in the comments section.

“This looks amazing! Saved for later when the gyms open up! thank you!” one Instagram user commented in response to Hanna’s request for feedback.