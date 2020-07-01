Groom Dies And 95 Guests Test COVID-19 Positive After A Wedding In Eastern India

A wedding in Eastern India has ended in tragedy after a groom died just two days after tying the knot and 95 guests test positive for the novel coronavirus. Though many civilians have been eager to return to normal life after months of lockdown measures, the tragic tale serves as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

According to Business Today, the event — which is being called a major super-spreader for the region — took place on June 15 and had over 350 guests in attendance.

Sources claim that the groom started showing symptoms of the coronavirus back in May when he returned to his hometown for the wedding preparations. His situation only got worse as the big day approached, exhibiting severe gastro-intestinal issues and even seeking medical care at a hospital in Patna.

However, his family allegedly forced the 30 year old software engineer to continue with the nuptial festivities and take mediation to alleviate the symptoms. He passed away just two days after the wedding. That said, the cause of death technically remains unknown as the family cremated the body before authorities could test for the coronavirus.

A ritual at an Indian wedding Swadhin Das / Pixabay

Officials in the area have blasted the decision to hold the wedding, calling it a flagrant refusal to follow COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, social events in India have been capped to 50 people total, meaning the 350 guest total was another violation of social distancing rules. As a result, the district magistrate has reportedly ordered an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, news of the tragic wedding has recently gained traction on Twitter, where many users have expressed their sadness over the event.

“People all over India are taking this virus very lightly, I don’t think they seem to understand the seriousness of the disease, most people have the chalta hai attitude & think anyway we will get infected so let’s go about normal life,” one user observed in a tweet.

“The worst part is that the man was showing clear symptoms. Imagine such functions where guests or hosts are asymptomatic. Absolute shambles. We are doomed. Vaccine is the need of the hour now to save people,” tweeted a second.

Across the globe, the novel coronavirus has infected at least 10.5 million people and killed an estimated 512,000.

Meanwhile in the United States, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci has claimed that he is “very concerned” about another coronavirus outbreak, warning that the U.S. could top 100,000 cases a day, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.