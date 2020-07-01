Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Fashion Sense In A Chic Beige Ensemble

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward surprised her 604,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a double update in which she flaunted her fashion sense in a chic monochromatic ensemble. Rachel posed in front of a plain white wall for the photos, keeping the background simple, and as the geotag indicated, the snap was taken in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Rachel rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. However, she also mentioned in the caption that the look was vintage, perhaps indicating that the pieces were from an earlier collection.

On top, Rachel wore a cream-colored denim jacket that had an oversized fit, covering up Rachel’s toned figure and not clinging too tightly to it. The sleeves came past her wrists, obscuring some of her hands, and the jacket featured buttons down the front, pockets on each breast, and a collar. It also had a belted detail at the waist that Rachel cinched in, which gave her lean figure a bit more shape.

She paired the cream-colored jacket with pants in the same hue. The pants were likewise a slightly looser fit, and draped over her toned thighs and calves before ending in a thick cuff right at her ankles. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of beige boots with chunky black platform soles, as well as a pair of hoop earrings. Rachel also had a unique purse on her forearm, which featured what appeared to be white alligator-print panels on the sides and clear material on the body of the bag.

Rachel’s long blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, which put her stunning facial features on display. In the first picture, she propped one foot atop a ridge running along the bottom of the wall, and gazed at the camera. For the second shot, she had both feet planted on the ground, elongating her lean frame even more.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 2,900 likes and 56 comments within just one hour of going live.

“This outfit,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji to clarify her thoughts on the look.

“So gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Omg what a dream,” a third fan remarked.

“Cute babe! Love this,” another commented.

