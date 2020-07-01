Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Rocks Pink Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For Lower Body Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection that featured a booty band lower body circuit.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore an all-pink outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top included a low neckline and spaghetti straps, leaving a chunk of upper back exposed and drawing the eye to her sculpted arms and chiseled abdomen. On her lower half, the spandex shorts rose to her belly button and extended to just below her shapely backside, leaving much of her sculpted legs exposed.

Lauren chose a pair of white and gray Adidas sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a pair of glitzy stud earrings. She wore her long, platinum blond hair pulled back into a low ponytail that flowed down her back and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara and eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The lower body workout took place in an outdoor space next to a pool. Lauren used a gray resistance band for most of the exercises and did not incorporate any additional equipment. The workout consisted of seven exercises, each split into an individual slide of the post.

The first exercise that Lauren demonstrated was the B stance RDL. She placed the resistance band under her foot and pulled up with both hands. The next video featured the three-point toe tap. Lauren wrapped the resistance band around her ankles and stepped backwards with one foot, alternating legs. The third exercise was the kickback, which also incorporated the resistance band around the ankles.

The fourth exercise in the routine was the staggered stance squat. Lauren placed one leg slightly behind the other and performed a series of squats. In the fifth video, the model demonstrated the triple pulse squat jump, placing the resistance band around her thighs to complete the exercise. The final two exercises in the lower body workout were the reverse lunge with pulse and the squat to abduction.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the names of the exercises and instructed her followers to complete between 12 and 15 reps of each exercise for a total of three to four circuits.

The workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“I can’t stop looking at those legs. Stunning woman,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You just keep killing it babe,” another follower complimented the model.