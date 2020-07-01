Anna Duggar’s Children Raise Their Voices In Song In New Video

Fans of the reality television star adored the sweet clip.

Anna Duggar’s children raised their voices in song in a new video the reality television personality shared with Instagram. The new clip shows four out of six of Anna and Josh Duggar’s children singing at what the reality star called “a local fellowship” in her caption. The kids, who range in age from 5 to 11 years old, sang a religious song called “I’ve Been Redeemed (By the Blood of the Lamb).”

Featured in the clip were Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, and Meredith. Younger siblings Mason and Maryella were not seen in the video upload. In the caption, Anna declared that she thought the video was “too cute” not to share with her 939,000 followers.

Fans seemed to agree with her sentiments. Thus far, the clip has been liked 217,056 times.

“Mackynzie is going to be an amazing vocalist when she’s older!” noted one follower of the family.

“Anna you are doing such an amazing job with your children!!! May God continue to Bless you and your family!!!” stated a second fan.

“Children making a joyful noise unto the Lord, what a beautiful sound!” said a third Instagam user.

“This made my day. Thank you for sharing their sweet voices,” noted a fourth fan.

The children were dressed in adorable outfits. On the left was Meredith. She wore an adorable green gingham print dress with white sneakers. Her hair was styled with a sweet bow atop her head. Next to Meredith stood Michael, who wore a green short-sleeved collared shirt and long, tan cargo shorts with sneakers. Mackynzie followed. She wore a multicolored dress that fell calf-length with white leggings underneath for modesty. The dress had short sleeves and her blond hair was fashioned up and away from her face. She wore coordinating ankle-length boots. Rounding out the quartet was Marcus, who wore a reddish-hued button-down shirt with a small print atop it. He wore a style of shorts similar to his older brother and sneakers.

Anna has been married to the oldest son in the Duggar family for 12 years. She raises her brood in accordance with the couple’s deep religious beliefs, which include modestly dressing and living their lives as a reflection of their convictions.

The couple has not revealed if their sixth child will be their last. Part of the couple’s religious belief system is that they will allow God to determine how many children they will have and will not prevent pregnancy from occurring. This is the same conviction Josh’s parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar hold, which led the couple to have 19 natural births and one miscarriage.