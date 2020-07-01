Ashleigh Jordan Wears Tight-Fitting Booty Shorts For New Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, to post a new video series that featured a HIIT-style workout.

For the workout, the fitness trainer chose an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The lilac bra featured an elaborate design along the upper back, showing off plenty of skin and muscle with various cut outs and criss-crossing straps. Viewers also got an eyeful of Ashleigh’s sculpted arms and toned tummy. The model paired the top with high-waisted gray booty shorts that were made of a spandex material and clung to her shapely backside, hips, and upper thighs. Much of Ashleigh’s curvy, muscular legs were left on display.

The fitness model chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear while accessorizing with a silver necklace, hoop earrings, and a glitzy ring on her left hand. She wore her blond tresses styled in two French braids that extended down both sides of her head and onto her upper back. Ashleigh also appeared to have made up her face with thick black lashes, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

Ashleigh carried out the workout on what appeared to be the roof of a parking garage. She did not use any equipment for the exercises, relying entirely on body weight for resistance.

The first exercise in the circuit was narrow to regular squat jumps. Ashleigh alternated between squatting with her legs together and her legs apart, adding a jump in between each squat. The second exercise was high knees, a classic move that’s designed to get the heart pumping. In the third video, the model demonstrated plank single arm raises. She positioned her body on the ground in a plank position and raised one arm out to the side, alternating arms. The final exercise in the workout was the static lunge with jump.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh told her followers that she was finally able to complete a workout outdoors before the sun melted her away. She added that her fans could use the exercises as a finisher to a normal workout or perform them circuit-style if they were in a time crunch.

The model’s latest video earned nearly 40,000 likes and more than 250 comments within the first 12 hours.

“This is such a great routine! Definitely trying this tomorrow,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You are my motivation. I love you!” another fan commented.