Jade Grobler Spreads Her Legs In Mismatched Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Jade Grobler made her 972,000 followers happy after she uploaded a new snapshot to Instagram on Tuesday, June 30. The Australian model rocked a mismatched two-piece swimsuit that showcased her ample assets and enviable curves.

Jade was photographed at the Whitsunday Islands, spreading her legs on the fine, white sand. She leaned slightly forward toward the camera and brought her left hand to the back of her head. She tilted her head to the side as she gave a big smile to the photographer. It seemed like a cloudy day, but her bronzed complexion still glowed from the sunlight. The clear, turquoise blue water that stretched off into the distance, as well as the blue sky, made up the scenic background of the shot.

Jade wore a dark green bikini top that featured padded triangle-style cups. The garment seemed small on her ample chest, but despite the size, her buxom curves were securely covered. Notably, the piece appeared to be stretched out by the weight of her bust. The tiny strings which provided support went over her neck and tied around her back.

She rocked black bikini bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline. It featured skinny straps that clung to the sides of her hips. The revealing cut flashed an ample amount of skin, which also helped accentuate her legs.

Jade wore a silver-colored bracelet, a purple rubber wristband, a string bracelet, and her favorite turtle necklace with her beach day look. Her long, blond hair was left hanging down her back. She had a minimal makeup application that appeared to included defined eyebrows, several layers of mascara, and some pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about being unable to travel overseas for a vacation. Instead, she planned to roam around Australia.

As of this writing, her latest social media upload has racked over 16,500 likes and more than 180 comments. A lot of her dedicated fans couldn’t get enough of the post and flocked to the comments section to compliment her hourglass physique. Some fans struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model, so they dropped a string of emoji.

“You look divine in this spectacular place! The curves in your body can make any man fall in love,” one of her followers wrote.

“This beach looks really nice!! I guess it just looks better with you on it,” another fan commented.

“Prettiest girl to ever walk the face of the earth,” a third social media admirer gushed.

“Stunning, and the setting too,” a fourth Instagram user added.