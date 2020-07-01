Khloe Terae Goes Topless For Canada’s Birthday, Drinks Corona In Tiny Red Bikini

On Wednesday, Khloe Terae took to Instagram to celebrate Canada’s birthday with a new post. The blond babe shared a series of images in which she rocked a Canada-themed bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she toasted to her country with a bottle of Corona. In one shot, Khloe even took her top off, but kept the photo Instagram-friendly by covering her chest with her hands.

The images showed Khloe sitting on a set of dark wooden stairs that led to someone’s home at Fairy Lake in Ontario, according to the post’s geotag. The home looked to be surrounded by trees, though sunlight still poured in through the branches, making for a beautiful scene. Khloe looked ready to party for Canada Day in her patriotic swimwear.

Khloe’s two-piece included a red triangle-shaped top with the Canadian flag on one cup. The low-cut neckline caused Khloe’s ample cleavage to spill out at the center. In addition, the top didn’t completely cover her chest, so her sideboob was on display.

Khloe’s tan, toned tummy glistened from oil or sweat above a matching cheeky bikini bottom. “Canada” was written in bold varsity letters across Khloe’s derriere. White strings tied up high above the model’s hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The bikini perfectly framed Khloe’s lean legs.

Khloe added a few accessories to her ensemble, including a gold bracelet, a few rings, and stud earrings. As for her glam, she appeared to be sporting bronzer, highlighter, nude eyeshadow, shaped eyebrows, thick lashes, and a light pink lip gloss. Khloe’s luscious locks were styled in neat curls.

The first image showed Khloe sitting with knee bent on the stairs. She slouched forward, causing one breast to completely slip out of her top. She cupped her chest in her hand and stared at the camera, pulling her hair over her face. Other images in the collection focused on Khloe’s round booty in the bikini bottoms. She playfully untied the strings, which allowed the fabric to hang loosely over her backside.

Khloe’s post was liked more than 15,000 times in just a few hours. It also received nearly 400 comments, mostly from fans who complimented her stunning physique and wished her a happy holiday.

“Omg you look so hot,” one fan said.

“Gotta love Canada,” another user added.

“You take incredible photos! Happy birthday Canada!” a third follower added.

Khloe’s dedicated fans know that this wasn’t her first Fairy Lake share in recent days. Earlier this week, the model posed on a paddleboard in the water for a few breathtaking shots. She performed several splits in a green bikini, which her followers loved.