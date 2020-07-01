Debbie Harry, The Face Of Blondie, Turns 75

The Blondie singer gets birthday greetings from celebrity friends as she marks a milestone.

Debbie Harry, the lead singer of the new wave punk music group Blondie, has turned 75. The gorgeous Blondie frontwoman celebrated her milestone birthday on July 1, and fans and famous friends hit social media to mark the occasion.

On Twitter, Debbie’s Blondie bandmate and longtime love Chris Stein shared a throwback photo of the singer dancing with actor Harry Dean Stanton on top of the roof of the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

“Happy Birthday Debbie,” he wrote.

Stein also shared a photo of Debbie wearing oversized red sunglasses in a separate birthday post.

Blondie drummer Clem Burke also posted to Twitter to write, “A very Happy Birthday to the greatest frontwoman/man a RocknRoll band could wish for! ”

Actress Rosanna Arquette shared a vintage video of Debbie’s appearance on The Muppet Show, where she famously performed “One Way Or Another” with the Muppet Band when she was a guest star on the TV variety show in 1980 during the height of her Blondie fame.

Model Bebe Buell also wished Debbie a happy birthday and noted that the punk queen shares a July 1 birthday with her own daughter, actress Liv Tyler.

‘Two of my absolute favorite humans are born today,” Buell wrote.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

There is no word on how Debbie plans to celebrate her milestone 75th birthday. She has been vocal about the fact that she’s not a fan of aging.

“It’s horrible!” she told CBS News in 2017. “Your head is the same. I’m still, like, 25, in my head. But I hesitate to dress like a 25-year-old.”

Debbie added that she knows she shouldn’t complain because she has always blessed with good health.

“So I can’t complain about that, really. Can’t really complain. I do, but I shouldn’t!” the Blondie star added.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Debbie has always been known for her stunning looks, but in her recent memoir, she admitted that growing older has been “hard” on her. The former model has been open about her use of plastic surgery and has claimed she had a facelift for “business seasons.”

“If it makes you feel better and look better and work better, that’s what it’s all about,” Debbie wrote in her tell-all book, Face It, per The Daily Mail.

Debbie also admitted she started bleached her hair since at the age of 14 to look more like her movie idol Marilyn Monroe.

Debbie was born in Miami in 1945 but grew up in New Jersey after she was adopted as a baby. The Blondie singer shot to fame in the late 1970s with the hits “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “One Way or Another” and “Rapture.” In 2019 she released her memoir, Face It.