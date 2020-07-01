Sarah Harris Puts Her Round Booty On Display In A Yellow Thong Bikini

Sarah Harris flaunted her bombshell body in a hot new Instagram post on Wednesday. The former Playboymodel showcased her insane curves as she posed in an itty-bitty bikini.

The 26-year-old posed underneath the shade of a tall palm tree in the stunning image with one hand rested flat against its thick trunk. She stood in profile to the camera, offering her audience of over 2.2 million followers an ample glance at her hourglass silhouette. The background of the shot was slightly blurred, but it was easy to tell that the star was near a refreshing pool that was surrounded by even more vibrant greenery. Rather than giving an exact location in the geotag of the post, she simply dubbed the spot “Paradise.”

Sarah sent pulses racing in the tropical spot as she left little to the imagination in a scanty, golden yellow two-piece. The swimwear set appeared to include a classic triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also had a string band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to accentuate her toned torso.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque, as the swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that exposed Sarah’s round booty in its entirety. Its waistband was knotted high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. It had long strings that grazed along the side of her legs, drawing attention to her sculpted thighs.

Sarah appeared to be accessory-free, ensuring that the focus of her fans remained on her flawless physique. Her platinum tresses cascaded behind her back and were styled in a sleek middle part. She also wore a touch of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application appeared to include a light red lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

The steamy snap has only been live for two hours, but has already been showered with love from the model’s adoring fans. It has accrued nearly 7,000 likes and 200-plus comments within the short timespan.

“You look the best always. And that’s the best bootylicious view ever,” one person wrote.

“You’re the prettiest really, I swear,” added another fan.

“So lovely, beautiful, sexy, gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.

“Perfection at its finest,” declared a fourth follower.

Sarah has been spending a lot of time in a bikini despite it being winter where she lives in New Zealand. Yesterday, the star shared a snap of her defying the cold as she sprawled out on the beach in a cheeky black two-piece. Fans went just as wild for the shot, awarding it more than 14,000 likes and 361 comments to date.