Hilde Osland Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Purple Lingerie And Pigtails

Social media star Hilde Osland sent the pulses of her 3.5 million Instagram followers racing after posting a picture where she wore a very revealing lingerie set.

The hue of the set was a pretty amethyst purple, which not only added a pop of color to the bedroom selfie, but also highlighted Osland’s sun-kissed skin.

The bra was an underwire style that showcased the stunner’s décolletage. The fabric was sheer, leaving little of Osland’s bust to the imagination. A majority of the cup featured a dotted pattern which morphed into a traditional lace style near the top. The garment also featured two spaghetti straps to offer support and a band under the bust that featured the label’s name, Lounge Underwear.

Osland coupled the bra with a matching pair of undies. The undies similarly featured the sheer lace pattern in addition to the Lounge-printed band. Osland had pulled at the band so that it rested slightly above her hip in a move that served to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The Australian-based beauty completed the look with a pair of playful high pigtail messy buns. Several escaped wisps of hair framed her face, and one hand appeared to be toying with a bun.

Osland accessorized with a number of gold necklaces in additional to matching hoop earrings. For makeup, the model appeared to opt for a brush of mascara, blush, and a peachy matte lip.

Osland did not write anything for her caption, adding just a unicorn emoji to express her thoughts on the ensemble; in addition, she tagged Lounge Underwear.

This is far from the first time that Osland has modeled for the company. For example, she recently showcased a classic simple yet sexy gray cotton underwear set while relaxing in bed earlier this week.

According to the Lounge Underwear website, this new set is known as the purple blossom purple balcony bra and thong. It retails for $65.

Fans went wild over the sultry new shot, and awarded the post over 37,000 likes and more than 720 comments in under half an hour.

“Dang!! I’m awake now!!” teased one awestruck fan.

“Whoa, I think my heart skipped a beat,” raved a second, further emphasizing his love by adding three red hearts.

“Absolutely loving the purple,” gushed a third, adding both a heart-eye face and purple heart.

“Perfection,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two 100 percent emoji.

Yesterday, Osland floored fans after confessing she felt like a “princess” while modeling a sheer bustier-style gown, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.