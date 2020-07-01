Kelly Clarkson Is Someone Who ‘Forges Ahead,’ Will Remain Resilient In Wake Of Divorce According To Source

One source suggested that Clarkson is keeping busy amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson is still working through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but the singer is reportedly trying to keep her mind on other things. According to a source that spoke with People, Clarkson has been grateful to be busy as she worked through the details of the divorce.

“Kelly is a doer, a pusher, someone who forges ahead even when it’s difficult for her. Being busy is a blessing and she knows that,” the source said.

Clarkson is currently working on her daytime talk show, preparing for the next season of The Voice, and recording a new album. According to another source, music has always helped the singer deal with tumultuous times in her life.

“Music builds her up even if her songs are confronting her troubles. Kelly will come out of this a stronger person,” the insider shared.

Although they are no longer together, Clarkson’s relationship with Blackstock is apparently still in good shape. When she won an Emmy Award for her talk show last week, she publicly thanked Blackstock, who is also her music manager, on Twitter. Although they’re working through a divorce, sources have told People that their professional relationship remains solid.

“Brandon’s confidence in her talent and his ability to push the right buttons for her has been great for her career. Kelly’s excited, proud and grateful,” the source said.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in early June, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair, who were married for nearly seven years prior to the split, have listed their separation date as “TBD” on their filings. The couple had two children together, River Rose, who’s 6, and Remington Alexander, who’s 4. Clarkson was also the stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship.

Although insiders and sources have discussed Clarkson’s mood in the days since the divorce went public, the singer has yet to make any comments herself. In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host did have an open discussion about mental health with guest Demi Lovato.

During the interview, Clarkson admitted that she has to work to avoid falling into depression. She also addressed the expectations that are often placed on women to bury their feelings and make everyone think they’re fine. Lovato said that, when she was coming up in the world of pop music, Clarkson was one of her inspirations. She added that Clarkson always seemed so real and genuine, and that was a quality she wanted to emulate in her own public persona.