‘GMA’ Host Sara Haines & Three Children Share A Sweet Treat In New Pic

Good Morning America host Sara Haines shared a sweet treat with her three children in a new Instagram share. The television news personality — who also co-hosts Strahan, Sara & Keke and sits in as a co-host on The View on occasion — posted the pic where she gave the children some sweet memories as they gathered around for a taste of what was on their mother’s plate. The yummy confection was in honor of her son Caleb’s first birthday.

Sara replied to a fan in the comments section of the share who asked what she appeared to be doling out from the brightly decorated paper plate. Sara shared that it was a delicious cake made with a sugar substitute. She also noted that the cake did not rise correctly, but it didn’t matter because it tasted good.

In the caption of the image, Sara admitted she was in “the middle of a rough patch,” but being around her three children helped her to find joy and purpose. Looking at the three sweet faces in the image, one can only imagine the happiness Caleb, Sandra, and Alec bring the veteran newswoman. Sara’s husband is Max Shifrin.

The pic showed Sara casually dressed in a black sleeveless shirt as she sits by her kids. Her hair was pulled back away from her face in a loose ponytail. A delicate necklace hung on her neck.

Alec, 4, appeared to be holding a number one candle in his hand. On the candle were printed the words “fun to be one.” The little boy, who wore a gray graphic print t-shirt and black pants, watched his mother as she broke up the cake for the trio. Sister Sandra, 2, who was adorable in what appeared to be a white patterned dress, also looked on. Overseeing the snack was Caleb, who was seated in a high chair. He wore a camouflage-print onesie.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Fans of the television personality loved the real-life mom moment and the honesty that Sara displayed in the caption.

“You will get through this rough time. Stay strong. Be good to yourself. You are beautiful inside and out,” said one follower.

“Hang in there, Sarah… thanks for keeping it real. COVID sucks. Quarantine sucks. But we have to have hope,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Thanks for your honesty! You have the support of your Instagram family,” stated a third fan and follower of the longtime television personality.