Eva Marie Shows Off Insane Figure In Amber Bikini

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle put her breathtaking curves on display and sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy. The former WWE athlete looked smoking hot in an amber bikini that left very little to the imagination. She showed off her incredible body and pink hair and inspired her fans with some words of wisdom.

Eva Marie’s figure was unbelievable in a skimpy two-piece swimming costume that hugged her voluptuous curves. She wore a deep amber bikini in a luxurious fabric. The bikini had thick straps around her shoulders as well as a solid understrap to support her bust. She flaunted her magnificent cleavage and a hint of sideboob in the gorgeous bikini.

The athlete also showed off her slim hips and muscular thighs in the matching bottoms. The bikini bottoms clung to her lower body and the high-legs exposed her trim thighs.

Eva Marie’s midriff took center stage in the daring outfit. She put her ripped abs and minuscule waist on display as she posed for the camera.

The 35-year-old styled her pink locks in a side-part. She allowed her bangs to frame her face while the rest of her mane cascaded down her back and shoulders in wavy disarray. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup including bold eye makeup and lipstick. She also wore a dark color on her nails.

Eva Marie chose accessories to enhance her look and rocked large gold hoop earrings to complement her face. She paired it with a delicate necklace with a cross pendant and a ring on her finger. Her sparkly belly ring also drew attention to her insane abs.

The pro-wrestler posed outside for a stunning shot. She angled her body and pulled at her bikini bottoms while looking downward. In the background, the trees provided a dark green background and added a touch of nature.

In her caption, the fitness model encouraged her fans to take charge of their lives. She warned her admirers that nobody was going to rescue them from their own problems and that only hard work, self-love, and good decisions would help them to achieve their goals. She said that a consistent approach would lead them to a more disciplined life. She inspired them to be their own hero.

Eva Marie’s fans inundated her with compliments and praise in the comments section. One fan believed that she had a “killer body” while another described her as “the perfect woman.”

A specific admirer responded to her caption.

“Well said Natalie… have a blessed day,” they raved.

An Instagram user had some advice for the athlete.

“You are one impressive woman. Don’t ever let the haters get to you,” they gushed.

Eva Marie has a staggering following of over 4.4 million followers on her Instagram account alone. Over 66,000 of her admirers have already liked her latest offering, while 455 posted a comment.