Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Strapless Floral Two-Piece

Nicole Thorne showcased her incredible physique in a scorching-hot new Instagram update today that has quickly become a fan-favorite. The upload included two shots taken at Tallebudgera Creek in Queensland, Australia, per the geotag, that captured the model standing outside next to a blank, concrete wall. The sun’s warm rays lit up the snaps with a brilliant golden hue that illuminated Nicole as she worked the camera with a sultry and alluring stare.

Nicole was dressed to impress for the “outdoor activities” in a skimpy yellow two-piece from Fashion Nova that was adorned in a floral pattern. The swimwear included a strapless top with flowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves that gave it a flirty vibe. The piece fell low on the star’s voluptuous chest, leaving her decolletage and shoulders bare while exposing her ample assets nearly in their entirety. It also had a tight knot that fell in the middle of its cups to draw even further attention to the busty display.

The matching bottoms of the set hugged Nicole’s lower half in all of the right ways to highlight her killer curves. It boasted a high-rise style that accentuated her flat midsection and trim waist. Her sculpted legs were on show as well thanks to the garment’s daringly high-cut.

Nicole opted not to add any accessories to her sexy swimwear look, ensuring that her phenomenal figure remained the focus of the double-pic update. She wore her brunette tresses down behind her back, and sported a touch of makeup to make her striking features shine. The cosmetics application appeared to include a matte red lipstick, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also appeared to have coated her long lashes in a thick layer of mascara, making her piercing blue eyes pop.

The photos proved extremely popular with Nicole’s adoring fans, who have awarded the upload more than 8,000 likes during its first two hours of going live to her feed. An additional 122 people flocked to the comments section, where the star was showered with compliments.

“Beautiful as always babe,” one person wrote.

“Perfecttt,” quipped another fan.

“Nicole you have the most amazing figure,” a third follower remarked.

“LOVE this color on you,” added a fourth admirer.

Nicole has been thrilling her devoted fans with a number of stunning bikini looks recently. Last week, the star flaunted her insane figure in an asymmetrical black two-piece and sheer skirt. That look was a smash hit as well, racking up nearly 22,000 likes and 306 comments to date.