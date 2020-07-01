Kylie Jenner Reveals Dramatic New Look Including A Big Change To Her Eyes

Kylie looked totally different on Instagam stories.

Kylie Jenner showed off a pretty dramatic new look on Instagram this week, where she admitted she actually looked more like her close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou than herself. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star ditched her signature dark hair and glamorous full face of makeup for a more understated look as she showed off lighter locks as well as a big change to her eyes.

Kylie gave her 183 million followers a peek at her new look via Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 30, in a video that showed her in the makeup chair as she got ready for what appeared to be a photo shoot for her skincare line, Kylie Skin. The upload can still be seen for a few more hours here.

As reported by Elle, Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister looked a whole lot different compared to how fans are used to seeing her as she rocked a new bronde hair do, which wasn’t quite brunette but wasn’t quite blond.

Her newly light caramel locks cascaded down over her left shoulder in glamorous waves as she gave the camera a sultry look on selfie mode. It’s not clear if Kylie’s new do was a wig or a more permanent change to her locks.

But the transform didn’t stop there.

Her skin glowed as she rocked a more natural look when it came to her cosmetics. Kylie — who recently showed off her body in a pink two-piece — wore little to no eye makeup for a much more neutral look and also appeared to ditch the lipstick and her signature over-lined lips.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Instead, her lips were a natural pink as she pouted slightly.

But one of the biggest changes was to her eyes, as Kylie had light green eyes instead of her usual light brown, which made her look appear dramatically different. Rather than opting for colored contacts, it was revealed on the upload that she had tried out the ‘Colored Eyes’ filter.

In the caption, Kylie referenced her similarities to her close friend as she told her followers, “I look like Stas.”

She also kept things a little more simple with her clothing. Kylie rocked a basic light pink tank top which was only just visible as she focused on her top half and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and several smaller hoops up her right ear.

The video appeared to be a boomerang shot, as it only lasted two seconds and zoomed in and out on Kylie’s face a few times.

But while it’s not clear if the Kylie Cosmetics businesswomen will stick with bronde from now on, it was only last week that the star last changed things up.

As The Inquisitr reported, she showed off new bright blond locks while she posed on a bed, though it’s thought her much lighter hue was a wig.