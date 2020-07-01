Tarsha Whitmore Nearly Spills Out Of Her Plunging Swimsuit While Relaxing On The Balcony During ‘Golden Hr’

Tarsha Whitmore is slaying Instagram yet again. The Australian model took to her account on Wednesday to thrill her followers with a stunning new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

Tarsha sat outside on the balcony of what appeared to be an apartment building in the shot with a teacup in one hand and a saucer plate in the other. She had her head cocked slightly to the side and parted her plump lips in a sultry manner while gazing intently at the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare. Meanwhile, the sun’s warm rays spilled down on her, illuminating her figure with a brilliant glow.

The 19-year-old looked absolutely stunning in the “golden hr” snap as she sported a sleek black swimsuit from Mars The Label that left plenty of her bronzed figure well within eyesight. The one-piece boasted a halter-style neckline that showcased her toned shoulders, but it was its plunging neckline that took her NSFW display to the next level.

The deep cut fell far past Tarsha’s chest, leaving her voluptuous cleavage nearly spilling out of the scandalous opening while also teasing her followers with a glimpse of her flat midsection. It proceeded to cinch in at the star’s navel, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. A thin, braided belt wrapped multiple times around her hips to further accentuate her trim waist. The swimwear’s high-cut style upped the ante of the display even more, as it exposed Tarsha’s curvy hips and sculpted legs in their entirety.

Tarsha did not appear to have added any accessories to her racy ensemble, allowing for her ample assets and dangerous curves to captivate her audience. She tied her honey-blond tresses in a messy style but left a few locks out that perfectly framed her face as they spilled over her decolletage. The finishing touches on the look was a full application of makeup that made her striking features pop. It included a reddish-brown lip gloss, dark blush, thick coat of mascara, and a dusting of highlighter that shimmered underneath the sun.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower Tarsha’s latest Instagram appearance with love. It has amassed over 12,000 likes and 160-plus comments during the short time span.

“Wow you always look perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha was “a goddess.”

“Omg litro wish I was you,” a third follower quipped.

“HOTTEST PHOTO EVER,” a fourth admirer declared.

Tarsha has been bringing the heat with a number of her recent Instagram uploads. Yesterday, the Aussie beauty sent temperatures soaring again when she flaunted her physique in a cut-out jumpsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The look was another hit, earning more than 14,000 likes and 196 comments to date.