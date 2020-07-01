Olivia Culpo Picnics In Daisy Dukes & A Red Shoulder-Baring Crop Top, ‘I’m Just Here For The Wine’

Olivia Culpo had a picnic spread as she enjoyed a little wine with her snacks.

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo sizzled in a recent Instagram snap that seemed to wow her 4.6 million followers. The post garnered over 110,000 likes in just a few short hours as she was seen enjoying a picnic while wearing a sexy outfit just perfect for a warm summer day.

Olivia had quite a spread laid out on the grass with a full assortment of goodies right in front of her. The photo that was shared on Tuesday revealed that a red checkered blanket was spread out on the lush grass in the back of what may have been at her home. There was no geotag to reveal exactly where she was at the time. In the background was a glass wall with more greenery and buildings beyond that. The gorgeous model posted two photos as she was holding a glass of wine in her hand. In the first one, was standing on her knees while posing for the camera. Her wardrobe seemed to be the center point of the post.

She wore a pair of daisy dukes that showed off her toned legs. The waistband drooped to just barely touching her belly button as she leaned forward just a little. Olivia’s bright red crop top certainly stood out. Her slender shoulders were fully revealed as the sleeves dropped at just the perfect spot down on her arms. The bodice was gathered slightly and went just barely below her bosom to show off her thin midriff.

The 28-year-old former Miss Universe had her long brown tresses loosely hanging down her back as she tipped her head slightly in the pictures. In the second snapshot, she was sitting down with her knees bent and leaning back as she enjoyed her drink. She indicated in her caption that she was “just here for the wine.”

In addition to the wine in her glass, she also had the rest of the bottle chilling in a bucket of ice on the blanket. A picnic basket was seen behind the bucket with all the yummy food sitting out. On top of the wooden cutting board was a loaf of bread, cheese, grapes, and what looked to be some type of chocolate treats for dessert.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of how amazing she looked. She was rewarded with lots of heart and fire emojis, as well as loving comments.

“Omg! You look stunning,” said one follower.

“You have redefined picnic,” another fan remarked.

“You are such a stunner,” a third follower replied.

Olivia Culpo also stunned the day before in a photo that had her in a white bikini eating Chick-Fil-A sandwiches with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, while out on a boat. They were caught kissing while displaying their fried chicken sandwiches.