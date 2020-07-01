Elizabeth Hurley’s Latest Bikini Photo At 55 Leaves Fans Floored

Liz Hurley thrilled Instagram users in a skimpy bikini during a dip in the ocean.

It’s safe to say that the latest look at 55-year-old Elizabeth Hurley in a bikini had Instagram users pretty impressed. The British model and actress left jaws on the floor this week when the official account of her swimwear line, the eponymously named Elizabeth Hurley Beach, shared a sizzling photo of her as she hit the water during a trip to the beach.

The gorgeous photo showed the mom to 18-year-old Damian once again looking years younger than her actual age as she revealed a whole lot of skin in a pretty skimpy triangle top two-piece from her band in the snap posted on Tuesday, June 30.

The Royals actress paddled in the shallow ocean water as she proudly showed off her obvious body confidence to the camera.

Elizabeth, who turned 55-years-old last month and previously showed off her hot body in a plunging hot pink swimsuit, had both arms up in the air to flaunt her seriously slim waist and flat tummy as she flashed a huge smile.

The star’s body rivalled that of someone half her age as she flashed her toned abs and thighs.

Her bikini was made up of a triangle top in a light blue and purple paisley print which plunged very low at the chest to reveal plenty of her décolletage. The two pieces of material were held together by a chain design across her torso.

The low-rise bottoms perfectly matched in the same light pattern and sat well below her navel to reveal plenty of skin. They also featured the same chain detailing, this time over both hips.

She had her long hair down for the beach day kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of purple lensed faded sunglasses on her eyes.

The blue ocean water stretched for miles into the distance behind her underneath the cloudy sky.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

And fans made no secret of just how good they thought Elizabeth looked in her tiny bikini as the photo brought in thousands of likes and plenty of comments.

“Damn you look great Elizabeth!” one impressed fan commented

“Oh my god in heaven,” one person wrote with four fire symbols.

“You are stunning,” a third comment read.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” another Instagram user said with a red heart and heart eye emoji.

The latest snap came shortly after the star got very risqué on her own Instagram account just last month. In another sizzling photo that grabbed fans’ attention, she posed for the camera in an open edge to edge cardigan without a bra or a top underneath.