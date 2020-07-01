WWE News: Superstar Suspended Following Misconduct Allegations

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, WWE has suspended NXT UK superstar Joe Coffey following misconduct allegations against him made during the #SpeakingOut movement.

The woman who came out about Coffey is choosing to remain anonymous for now, but she alleges that he groped her while her and a friend were hanging out with a group of wrestlers in a hotel room. After she told him to stop, Coffey left the party.

However, the woman claims that the WWE superstar continued to send her texts after they parted ways, including one which included an unsolicited photograph. Even though she didn’t respond to any of his messages, Coffey reportedly kept sending them.

Coffey’s suspension comes following the releases of referees Joel Allen and Chris Roberts over the weekend. The referees were also let go because of allegations from the #SpeakingOut movement. Former superstars Jack Gallagher, Ligero and Travis Banks were also cut from the WWE roster recently after women spoke out against them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jason Devlin is also under investigation by the company, after a woman accused him of abusing her. It is also believed that he was silently stripped of his Cruiserweight Championship.

Coffey’s suspension, coupled with the releases and accusations against other British WWE superstars, has left the future of the NXT UK brand up in the air. There have been rumors of the company canceling the entire project, though it appears as if it will continue for the time being.

According to the WrestlingNews.co report, Paul “Triple H” Levesque held a conference call with the talent earlier this week to go over the protocol regarding misconduct allegations. Levesque informed the roster that the company will have zero tolerance for anyone who’s believed to be guilty.

Levesque also told the roster that NXT UK will resume when the time is right. However, due to the pandemic and the ongoing investigations against various roster members, there is no timeline as to when WWE will tape NXT UK shows again.

As noted by News 18, Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle have also been accused of misconduct recently. Former superstar Terri Runnels accused Lesnar of flashing her during their time in the company together.

Riddle, meanwhile, was accused by independent wrestler Candy Cartwright of intimidating her into performing a sexual act. Riddle has since denied the claims, and has alleged that Cartwright has been cyberstalking him and his family for the last couple of years.