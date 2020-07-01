Quad Webb Clears Up Rumors, ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Says, ‘Baby Ari Is Not My Adopted Daughter’

Married To Medicine star Quad Webb cleared up rumors that she has adopted a baby. The reality star put rumors to rest in a statement she provided to Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Monday. The notion that Quad may have adopted a child came to light after interviews and Instagram posts where the former Sister Circle host mentioned bringing home a new baby girl.

To clear up any of the confusion, Quad was direct.

“I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter.”

Quad further explained that she is merely “filling in the gaps” to take care of the newborn and that she and her mother are part of the “village” that has come together to raise baby Ariana or “Ari” for short. The infant was born to a family member on April 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The cookbook author explained that “while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother.” The Married to Medicine star revealed that she and her mother are simply “in a supportive role” when it comes to raising Ari. Quad did not divulge who the mother of the baby was or what caused her to have the baby live with Quad in Atlanta. That information most likely won’t be released as Quad asked for “privacy at this time.”

The rumors that Quad’s had adopted first came to light after an Instagram Live with DELUX Magazine back in May.

“We have a new baby that’s on the way, and so we’re very happy about her,” the cookbook author shared.

Quad continued in the chat to explain that she and her mother “have custody” of the child. Many fans took that to mean that she was adopting a child. Shortly after the chat with DELUX, Quad shared a statement with The Daily Dish, where she explained that she and her mother had “been working to get [Ari] home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life.”

The adoption rumors were furthered after Quad posted a photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket last week. Even her co-stars were not sure of what was going on. Married To Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters was one of the first to congratulate Quad on the post. Quad responded in the comments that she wasn’t the mother and that she and her mother were “just stepping up for family in a time of need.” Unfortunately, many commenters missed Quad’s reply and continued to congratulate the star.