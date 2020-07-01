Nicole Scherzinger Turns 42 On A Yacht In A Red-Hot Bikini And The Photos Are Sizzling

The Pussycat Doll struck a sexy pose on her knees in a skimpy bikini to celebrate her birthday.

It was all about boats and bikinis for Nicole Scherzinger as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on a yacht this week. The Masked Singer judge seriously sizzled as she celebrated her big day alongside her boyfriend, rugby player Thom Evans, and posted all the proof to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30.

One day after her actual birthday on June 29, the Pussycat Dolls singer spent some time out on the water with her boyfriend of around seven months where she slipped into a red-hot bikini.

Nicole continued to defy her age as she showed off her flawless figure in the two-piece while the loved-up couple sailed around together.

In the first snap in the multi-photo upload shared with her 4.5 million followers, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer and the athlete cuddled up and lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes while out on the water.

Thom, who went shirtless to show off his toned abs in a pair of black swim shorts, tenderly placed his hand on Nicole’s neck while they smiled at one another.

But Nicole — who also shared bikini photos for her last birthday which sent Instagram into meltdown mode — really heated things up in the second snap. That photo showed her as she struck a very sexy pose at the bottom of the boat.

The singer got down on her knees and put her arms up over her head as she bent her elbows and rested her forearms on her head. She gave the camera a sultry look with her dark hair, which appeared to be slightly wet, cascading down.

As for her sizzling bikini, her red two-piece featured a large ruffle all the way around the neckline and over her shoulders. The top perfectly showed off her seriously flat and toned tummy, which was perfectly framed by her matching bikini bottoms.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The bottoms were pretty skimpy to put her toned thighs on show and sat low underneath her navel with a matching frill across her hips.

In the third photo, she returned to her man’s side at sunset as they pulled a silly pose together, while the other snaps included a sweet selfie of the couple and a look at her fruity birthday cake.

In the caption of the bikini snaps, Nicole thanked her fans for all the birthday messages they had sent to her as she admitted that she was feeling “so blessed!”

The latest look at the singer in her swimwear came shortly after she shared “A Birthday Prayer Of Gratitude” with her followers on the social media site on her actual birthday the day prior. Alongside a lengthy caption in celebration of her big day, she posted a number of photos of herself in a skimpy white bikini as she got cozy with Thom somewhere tropical.