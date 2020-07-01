Leah Remini Looks Lovely In New Instagram Snap, Shares ‘King Of Queens’ Memories

Leah Remini looked lovely in a new Instagram snap as she faced the camera head-on and shared a happy grin with her 2.9 million social media followers. The actress, author, and activist posted the pic along with a touching caption where she shared some of her favorite memories from the classic television series King of Queens, the CBS series which Leah starred in alongside Kevin James and Jerry Stiller from the years 1998 through 2007.

In the photo, the 50-year-old was stunning. She had her head tilted slightly towards the right and her chin down to get the most flattering angle to showcase her beautiful features. The actress appeared to have applied some light makeup for the selfie image. Her eyebrows appeared to have been filled in with pencil to accent their high arch. Leah’s almond-shaped eyes were enhanced further with what appeared to be the application of dark eyeliner around the perimeter of her eyes. Her eyelashes were lengthened with what looked like lots of mascara. Brown-toned eyeshadow was extended outward from the corners of Leah’s eyes to enhance their shape.

As for the remainder of her makeup fashion, it appeared a light-colored hue of blush was used on her cheekbones and the apples of her cheeks to brighten her face. Her makeup palette was finished with a natural-looking lipstick and liner.

Leah’s hair remained a blondish-brown hue, a color she has favored for the past several years and which continued to compliment her skin tone. She wore a white shirt for the pic and two gold necklaces hung on her neck.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In the caption of the share, Leah spoke directly to her fans, revealing some of her favorite memories of her time spent working on the set of King of Queens. She spoke regarding her recollections of the late Jerry Stiller, working with the cast and crew, and how Kevin James was “the only leading man I ever want as a tv hubby.” Leah also spoke of how “lucky” the cast was to get to create something so wonderful and to create a lifetime of great memories together.

Fans of the actress loved the image. They shared their own remarks in the comments section of the share.

“Watched a King of Queens marathon today. It is such a great show!!” stated one follower.

“I’ve been rewatching since COVID began. This show cracks me up! My husband wouldn’t watch it the first time around but now he loves it. Carrie won him over,” stated a second fan.

“King of Queens is one of my favorite shows. Binge-watching it has really helped my anxiety since the quarantine started,” remarked a third fan.