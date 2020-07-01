Kristen Doute’s Boyfriend Alex Menache Defends Her Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

The fallen reality star has the full support of her new boyfriend.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is getting major support from her boyfriend, Alex Menache, following her firing from the Bravo reality show.

In a new post to Instagram, Alex shared a photo of Kristen sticking out her tongue while he gave her a kiss on the cheek. He also offered supportive words to his girlfriend as he described her as “pure and kind.”

In the caption to the post, Alex wrote that Kristen has been through a lot over the past few weeks and that she has dealt with it gracefully. He also teased that she is putting in the “work” behind the scenes. Kristen’s new man also vowed that he will always be her number one fan.

Kristen responded to Alex’s supportive post by writing, “I love you. You’re the best thing.”

“Right back atcha brotha,” Alex wrote.

Other fans were happy to see that Kristen has a strong supporter in Alex.

“Strong woman needs a strong man behind her,” one fan wrote.

“That is precious!” another added. ” Kristen has needed someone to support her and be her #1 fan. Those of us who have watched her over the years know that she has ALWAYS fought for equal treatment of all!”

Kristen has been dating Alex for several months following a rollercoaster on-and-off relationship with her ex, Brian Carter, that fans saw play out on Vanderpump Rules. The former reality star detailed all of her past relationships in her new book He’s Making You Crazy.

Kristen previously told Us Weekly that she laid her past out on the table when she got together with Alex, who was a longtime friend to her before they started dating.

“I really took my time with Alex and I really had to just lay it all out there and say, ‘This is who I am. This is what I’ve been through,” Kristen told the outlet.

Alex has been by Kristen’s side since a racism scandal shook up Vanderpunp Rules in early June. The day after she was fired from the Bravo reality show, Kristen was photographed looking somber as she got into a white Jaguar with Alex after walking her dogs. The former Bravo star has kept a low profile since her very public firing.

Kristen and veteran Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder were fired after their racist actions against former co-star, Faith Stowers, resurfaced. They have both vowed to do better in the future. Their rep, Steve Honig, previously told The Inquisitr that the two women want to “move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.”