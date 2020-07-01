Iulia Valentina Rocks A Purple Bikini In Flirty New Instagram Update

On June 30, Iulia Valentina shared a jaw-dropping snapshot to her Instagram page that became an instant hit with her 1.4 million followers. The saucy pic saw the model posing outdoors while wearing a tiny purple bikini that showcased her bombshell body.

In the brand-new snapshot, Iulia was photographed in what looked like a field. The blurry background showed a hint of lush greenery. She posed by angling her right hip to the side and positioned her right leg over the other. She placed her left hand on her groin area as she looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The view behind her showed a bright light from the blazing sun, which also added a glowing effect to the shot.

Iulia rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from her line, Glitz Fashion Official. The top boasted classic triangle-style cups that were cut too small for her voluptuous chest. As a result, the entirety of her breasts was not fully covered. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her cleavage.

She wore the matching thong that was just as revealing. The fabric that covered her privates had a ruched design with high leg cuts that highlighted her curvy hips. The narrow waistband clung high to her waist, emphasizing her flat tummy. The low-cut design displayed plenty of skin that left little to the imagination.

The Romanian hottie left her long hair down, letting its strands hang over her shoulders and back. Her locks seemed unstyled in the photoshoot with her natural curls shown. She enhanced her beauty with a full makeup application. She appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and voluminous mascara. She presumably added bronzer and matte pink lipstick. To keep viewers from being distracted, she decided to go jewelry-free with her scanty ensemble.

Iulia wrote a short caption and tagged Glitz Fashion Official in the picture. In less than a day of being published on her page, the latest share gained more than 56,700 likes and 790-plus comments. Her avid admirers and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section and wrote various messages. Most of them expressed their feelings about her jaw-dropping display. Countless other fans struggled with what to write. Instead, they opted to drop a string of emoji.

“You are so hot,” one of her fans commented.

“Magnificent color on you. You look stunning!” another admirer gushed.

“You have a nice shape. It’s so well-formed. No wonder your boyfriend’s crazy about you,” a third social media user wrote.

“That purple looks absolutely incredible on your gorgeous curves and beautiful skin-tone. Sexy!!” a fourth follower added.